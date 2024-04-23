Murder charges filed in killing of Southern California woman in 2017

Nearly six and a half years after the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman in Riverside County, murder charges have been filed against a man from San Jacinto, authorities announced earlier this month.

The deadly incident unfolded on Nov. 12, 2017, at around 3 p.m., a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated.

Deputies responded to reports of a woman who had been shot in the 100 block of North Dillon Avenue.

At the scene, Anna Meza, a resident of San Jacinto, was found lying in the street. Paramedics responded to the location and attempted life saving measures, but the 31-year-old victim succumbed to her injuries and was declared deceased.

After a lengthy investigation, authorities said they identified 27-year-old Daniel Acevedo as the suspect. He was taken into custody on April 12 during a traffic stop in San Jacinto conducted by RCSD’s Major Crimes Unit, the release noted.

Authorities did not release any information about a potential motive in the killing or whether Acevedo and Meza knew each other.

After reviewing the case, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against the 27-year-old on April 15.

The investigation in Meza’s death is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact RCSD Investigators Robertson or Adams with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

