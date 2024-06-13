Murder charges filed against 17-year-old from Wagner from April 2023 death

Jun. 13—WAGNER — Recently filed court documents say a 17-year-old from Wagner has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Gabe Montgomery, 17, was indicted by a grand jury, court documents say. The victim is referred to as "A.K., age 16" and that "a knife, did cause the death of a human being."

Court documents dated June 4, 2024, say the alleged crime occurred on April 10, 2023, in Charles Mix County.

An obituary

lists Aziah Kezena, 16, of Wagner, as having died April 10, 2023.

South Dakota law says

any child 16 years of age or older against whom a Class A, Class B or Class C felony charge has been filed shall be tried in circuit court as an adult. Class A and Class B felonies in South Dakota are punishable upon conviction by life in prison and an option for the death penalty. Class C felonies are punishable upon conviction by life in prison.

An email sent to Charles Mix County State's Attorney Steven Cotton returned an out-of-office reply on Thursday afternoon.