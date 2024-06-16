Murder charge upheld for Grand Rapids man spending life in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man found guilty in the brutal death of an 8-month-old boy in Grand Rapids won’t see his convictions overturned.

Jermaine Abron is serving life in prison for the death of his girlfriend’s son. The child was reportedly grabbed by the leg and slammed against a table and dresser.

Man charged with murder of 8-month-old

It happened in March of 2020 at a home on Front Avenue NW south of Leonard Street. The baby died at the hospital.

A Kent County jury found Abron guilty of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. He was sentenced in 2022 to life without parole.

CPS: Murdered baby grabbed by leg, hit against table, dresser

In his appeal, Abron raised three issues, including having a pre-crime photo of the child shown to jurors.

In an 8-page decision, the appeals court upheld Abron’s conviction on June 13. Now 29, Abron is at a state prison in the Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.