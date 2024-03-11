Murder charge for Melbourne man suspected in deadly hammer attack on friend

A 27-year-old homeless man suspected of beating a friend to death with a claw hammer told officers he stayed with the man for several days, playing video games and smoking marijuana, but had "no issues" with him before leaving.

Chasemichael Wilson Smith was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the Feb. 24 discovery of 32-year-old Kenneth Johnson’s body at his residence.

Melbourne police still searching for motive in killing of a 32-year-old man found beaten to death with a hammer in his home last month.

Melbourne detectives reported that the two men apparently knew each other from school and fishing trips in Sebastian, but provided no direct motive for the deadly attack.

Investigators noted that Melbourne police had gone to Johnson’s home in the 700 block of McDermott Avenue on an unrelated call and met with both Johnson and Smith. The suspect — in a moment captured on bodycam — told police during that Feb. 20 contact that he had been at the residence for five days.

Before that, Smith was asked to leave a rehab facility because of his behavior, police reported.

Friday, a day after his arrest, Brevard County judge ordered Smith — who had several arrests for violent episodes on record — held without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex.

Police were called to Johnson’s home on Feb. 24. Inside the home, officers found Johnson’s body lying bloodied on the living room floor, an arrest warrant shows. Officers reported Johnson had severe head injuries and located a hammer and several partial, bloody shoe impressions in the area.

More: Suspect in Melbourne homicide faces judge in first hearing at Brevard jail

Officers later learned that Johnson’s pickup was missing and that Smith had been seen in Indian River County several days before the body was discovered. Detectives had put out an alert earlier on the missing vehicle and were told by Fellsmere Police that an unlocked pickup belonging to Johnson was found in their jurisdiction. Several items, including a baby bag for Smith’s daughter, were found in the truck, police reported.

Detectives later talked with Smith about the last time he saw Johnson.

Smith, who told the detectives that he last saw Johnson on Feb. 23, instead began asking questions.

“He got robbed or something,” Smith said. “Did he get beat up and robbed?”

Police took Smith into custody and transported him to the Brevard County Jail in Sharpes. No trial date has been set.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. X, formerly known as Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: No bond for Melbourne man suspected in deadly hammer attack on friend