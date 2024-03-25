Murder charge filed in Makley Drive homicide; suspect still missing

Mar. 25—LIMA — A man originally sought for information in a March 10 homicide has now been charged with murder as the search for him continues.

According to a release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office, Gervens Justilien, 31, has been charged with murder by the Allen County Prosecutor's Office in the death of Chrislande Auguste, 26, in a residence on Makley Drive in American Township. Justilien had originally been sought by the Allen County Sheriff's Office detective bureau for information. In an earlier release, Justilien had been identified as the only resident of that house who was not accounted for since the death was discovered.

Justilien and Auguste, along with others in the residence, had relocated from Haiti and it is believed that all of them were living in that residence legally, according to the sheriff's office. Auguste had traveled to the United States from Haiti in October 2022 and had been granted a temporary employment authorization card while awaiting an asylum hearing.

Justilien is described as a Black male, 5-foot-7-inches tall, 179 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to an earlier release, Justilien had been known to travel between Lima, Inkster, Michigan and Springfield, Ohio.

Anyone with information as to Justilien's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office immediately at 419-227-3535 or to call 911. Anyone with any other information on the homicide is asked to contact Det. Burke at 419-993-1420 or by email at burke@acso-oh.us.