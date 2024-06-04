A 29-year-old man initially facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a May 27 vehicle crash that left a 27-year-old woman dead now faces a murder charge after reportedly admitting to intentionally running her over with his vehicle.

Canyon police initially arrested Ulise Isaac DeLao on a count of manslaughter, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

His charge stems from a Canyon Police Department investigation into an early morning crash that killed Brittany Torres.

Police officials said officers responded about 1 a.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the 1900 block of 10th Avenue.

An initial investigation indicated DeLao struck Torres, while she stood outside the vehicle.

Torres died at the scene.

Four days later, DeLao, who remains held at the Randall County Jail, was served with a warrant charging him with murder, a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, DeLao is accused of causing Torres' death under two theories: that he intentionally and knowingly ran her over with a vehicle, or that he killed her in the course of committing an act clearly dangerous to human life.

The complaint states that DeLao reportedly admitted to a Canyon police detective to committing the acts.

Court records show DeLao is represented by Jesse Quakenbush.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Murder charge filed against driver in deadly Canyon crash