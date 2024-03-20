Murder charge dropped for ex-city of Santa Fe employee accused of killing co-worker

Mar. 20—Charges have been dismissed against a former city of Santa Fe employee accused of shooting and killing a co-worker in an alleged road rage incident.

The New Mexico Department of Justice, formerly the Attorney General's Office, which was prosecuting the case against Karl Rougemont, filed a motion in state District Court Monday stating the office did not wish to prosecute him and was dismissing the charges without prejudice, which leaves the possibility of refiling the charges at a later date.

"Upon completion of pretrial interviews of State's witnesses, the State cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the Defendant did not act in self-defense," Monday's filing states.

Rougemont, now 33, was accused of killing fellow city employee Christopher Vigil, 40, on March 7, 2022, during a rush-hour road rage incident at St. Michael's Drive and Cerrillos Road. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Rougemont was a collections specialist in the city Public Utilities Department and Vigil was an automated meter technician; a city employee union leader said at the time the two men had been having problems for months.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit New Mexico State Police filed at the time, the two men were both driving west on St. Michael's Drive when they stopped and got out of their vehicles and got into a fight.

At some point, the affidavit says, "Vigil was on top of Rougemont striking him with his fist" when "Rougemont drew a firearm from concealment and fired approximately [five] times," striking Vigil at least once and killing him.

The state Department of Justice took over the prosecution because Rougemont was related to a District Attorney's Office employee.

This is a developing story and will be updated.