Murder charge dropped for 11-year-old New Iberia girl, will be tried for obstruction of justice

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — An 11-year-old girl accused of murder and other charges in connection with the November killing of 36-year-old Kameron Bedsole had most of her charges dropped today.

The charges of first-degree murder and accessory to murder after the fact have been dropped. She will be tried on the charge of obstruction of justice after admitting to it in open court Thursday.

Prosecutors said the state will ask for a sentence of 7 years, with half of that suspended, at the trial scheduled for April 16.

Activists with A New Chapter Push, an advocacy group monitoring the case, said the girl will likely testify against her brother in the case. The girl remains in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

After the initial arrest of the child in November, the 11-year-old’s mother, 40-year-old Sabrina Washington and 15-year-old brother were arrested a few days later in connection to the Bedsole homicide.

This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.