Murder charge dismissed against man in Hockley County cold case ahead of trial

A murder charge has been dismissed against a Hockley County man accused of killing his ex-wife 30 years ago.

Ricky Don Henderson, 62, is being held at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Smith Unit in Lamesa, were he is serving a 25-year and 20-year prison sentence for unrelated drug charges out of Hockley and Taylor counties.

He is also a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend 20-year-old Jeannie Quinn, whose body was found in 2018 in Abilene.

Murder charge dismissed

He was set to stand trial on Monday in the 286th District Court for a murder charge in connection with the 1993 disappearance of his ex-wife, Stephanie Henderson of San Angelo, whose body has not been recovered. The charge was dismissed Friday.

An indictment states he is accused of killing his ex-wife on or about Nov. 27, 1993 by an unknown means.

Stephanie Henderson disappeared on Thanksgiving Day. She called her grandmother, Martha Meeks, to fetch her at her home in Opdyke West and take her back to San Angelo, according to A-J Media archives.

When Meeks arrived to pick up Stephanie Henderson, Ricky Henderson said he didn’t know where she was.

The dismissal comes after Hockley County District Attorney Angela Overman's April 29 motion to continue to the trial was denied.

Attempts to reach the DA's office for comment have been unsuccessful.

Henderson's attorney, Jeff Nicholson, said there were "unresolved matters relevant to physical evidence which were of such a nature they very likely would have assisted both sides in reaching a resolution -- whether proceeding to trial or handling the matter in another method."

He said understood why the case was presented to a grand jury, which return indictments if its members find an investigation supports probable cause that the accused committed a crime.

However, Nicholson said he believed prosecutors presentend the case based on evidence they believed investigators would have developed through further investigation before the trial and would have proved the case to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt.

"In most all cases, investigation continues, which may or may not affect positively either side of a matter," he said. "That is what investigations are for."

Court records show prosecutors planned to call on witnesses who would tell jurors about Henderson's violent and manipulative nature.

One witness was expected to testify about a time she escaped Henderson's attempt to strangle her with a rope.

When she sought refuge with a friend, Henderson reportedly tried to run them off the road.

Another witness was expected to testify about Henderson's plan to blow up his parents' house. She also reportedly woke up to Henderson trying to rape her and she was assaulted when she tried to resist.

She said Henderson threatened to kill her and made her dig her own grave.

A third witness was expected to testify that Henderson was an abusive husband to Stephanie Henderson, who she had seen with black eyes a day after Ricky Henderson lost his temper.

She said Stephanie Henderson was at Ricky Henderson's home the day she disappeared and she did not take any belongings with her.

Overman also filed a motion to recuse in the case, citing potential conflicts of interest including her close ties to the victim's family.

Her former brother-in-law, who assisted and donated financially to her campaign, was the victim's first cousin.

Overman also stated that an essential witness in the case shared information about the case before she was elected as Hockley County's district attorney.

Once she became DA, Overman said she told the witness she could no longer discuss the case with him alone. However, the witness would share information with Overman's ex-husband who would repeat the information against her repeated requests not to.

Henderson's attorney, Jeff Nicholson, said Overman made the right call to dismiss the case.

"The fact that Ms. Overman has chosen to dismiss the case at this time in both ethically and fiscally responsible," he said. "It will save Hockley County all costs related to trial, appeals, writs and the inevitable responses to the Texas Innocence Project."

The case against Henderson can be brought back before a grand jury if new evidence surfaces since there is no statute of limitations for murder charges.

Person of interest in Abilene homicide

Meanwhile, Henderson is also a person of interest in the 2018 homicide of his girlfriend 20-year-old Jeannie Quinn, also from Levelland, whose body was found on April 17, 2018, hanging in a wooded lot near North 10th and Marigold streets in far northwest Abilene.

Abilene police officials investigated her death as a homicide after an autopsy indicated Quinn’s death was a staged hanging and that she died of asphyxiation, according to A-J archives.

At present no charges have been filed in that case.

