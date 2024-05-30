Murder case heading for the Mercer County Grand Jury

May 30—princeton — Testimony about an argument over a cigarette lighter leash which was soon followed by one woman's death and another being charged with second-degree murder was heard Wednesday in Mercer County Magistrate Court.

Crystal Copley, 36, of Bluefield was brought before Magistrate Susan Honaker for a preliminary hearing. Copley was arrested April 29 after the death of Debra Olivo, 62, of Bluefield.

Larry Helms, who lives at 801 Old Bramwell Road with his wife, testified that he was sitting on his home's porch April 29 with Olivo when Copley, who was his grandson's girlfriend and living at the home, arrived. Helms said he allowed Olivo and her daughter, Melissa Olivo, to stay at his house because they were homeless at the time.

Debra Olivo stood from her chair and said that a leash lighter on Copley's belt belonged to her, Helms said. Copley said it belonged to her, went up the porch steps and pushed Olivo backwards against a brick wall. Helms said Olivo went into his house to call for police.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Heltzel asked Helms what happened next.

"Debbie went into my house to call 911 and she passed out," Helms replied, adding she was then put on a couch and "never did come back around."

CPR was administered until emergency personnel arrived. Olivo was transported to a local hospital where she was declared deceased.

Attorney Steve Mancini, who is representing Copley, asked Helms how quickly Olivo collapsed after being pushed against the wall. Helms replied that this happened "in less than a minute."

Mancini then asked Helms whether Olivo had been ill. Helms said she had been Princeton Community Hospital that morning because she was experiencing seizures.

"Had she been having seizures and blacking out prior to that day?" Mancini asked Helms.

"Yes," Helms replied. During further cross-examination, Helms said Olivo had had heart issues and was considering surgery for her neck.

Detective Hatfield testified that after Copley had been advised about her Miranda Rights, she gave him and Deputy A.M. Presley a statement recorded on audio. The video recorder available then was malfunctioning. Copley admitted "making contact" with Olivo and said "it was not a very hard push."

Mancini asked if an official cause of death had been determined, and Hatfield said no. Hatfield, who testified he was present during an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner's Office, was told by the doctor conducting it that it showed nothing that would indicate fatal injuries. Neurological testing is still being conducted.

Melissa Olivo, Debra Olivo's daughter, testified that she was in the house and was watching through a window when Copley pushed her mother. She said it happened quickly and she could not tell exactly when Copley touched her mother. Melissa Copley also testified that her mother had not hit her head the day before the incident and she had been caught before she could fall during previous seizures.

Magistrate Honaker ruled that the case had probable cause. Heltzel said later that the case would not be ready for the June session of the Mercer County Grand Jury, but it could be ready in October.

Mancini moved that Copley's bond be adjusted. She was being held Wednesday at the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond with a condition of home confinement if freed on bond. Magistrate Honaker reduced the bond to a $50,000 cash or surety bond with a condition for home confinement.

In West Virginia, second-degree murder has a possible sentence to 10 to 40 years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.

