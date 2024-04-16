INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion Superior judge dismissed a murder charge against a man accused in a 2022 fatal shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

The ruling Monday came after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed a request to toss the charge, citing an uncooperative witness and lack of evidence pointing to Kenyon Webster as the shooter.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers arrested Webster four months after responding to the fatal shooting on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Arriving officers found Derrick Mooney, 29, deceased and suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a red Chevrolet Malibu at the apartment complex, located in the 1300 block of North Bolton Avenue.

Details about the case, contained in a probable cause affidavit, state a witness who called 911 told police they had gone inside an apartment on North Bolton Avenue. When they returned outside, the witness saw Webster fire several shots where Mooney was seated before leaving in a pickup, according to the affidavit.

In the state’s motion to dismiss the case, prosecutors said that after charges against Webster were filed, the witness “refused to answer questions” and denied seeing the shooting or who fired the shots.

Marion Superior Judge Charles Miller agreed to dismiss the case on Monday and ordered Webster to be released from custody.

IndyStar has contacted Webster's attorney but had not heard back as of the publishing of this article.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Murder case dismissed against man charged in 2022 fatal shooting