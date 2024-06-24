Murder, attempted suicide under investigation on Byron Place in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a murder and attempted suicide.

Coroner Mark Bowen tells us the incident happened at a home on the 3400 block of Byron Place in Richmond County on Sunday.

Inside the home, investigators located a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m.

Also found inside the home was the husband of the victim, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was last listed in critical condition.

The identities have not yet been released.

No further details have been released.

