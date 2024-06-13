Murder arrest made after missing woman's body found

The woman was found in a property in Kimblewick, Buckinghamshire. [Getty Images]

A murder investigation has been launched and a man arrested after the discovery of a missing woman's body.

Juming Xue, 41, from the Kimblewick area of Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, was reported missing to the force on Friday.

Thames Valley Police said it discovered her body at a property in Kimblewick on Saturday.

A man in his 40s from the town was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail.

A post-mortem examination was conducted but a cause of death was yet to be determined, officers said.

The force said her family, who are in China, were informed on Wednesday.

Det Insp Stuart May admitted “there may be some concern around the delay there has been in us providing information publicly".

“However, it was vitally important and only right that Juming’s family were informed of our investigation before we provided any information to the wider public," he said.

