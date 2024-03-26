Murdaugh flunked polygraph exam about $6 million in undisclosed thefts, fed prosecutors say

More than $6 million in money stolen by disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh remains unaccounted for, and he failed a polygraph test about where it is, federal prosecutors said in a federal court filing on Tuesday afternoon.

The disclosures were made in a motion by federal prosecutors that seeks the maximum penalty for Murdaugh for his federal financial crimes.

“More than $6 million in (stolen) proceeds” remains unaccounted for, federal prosecutors said in their motion.

The maximum penalty for Murdaugh’s federal financial crimes is a total of 150 years in prison — three 30-year sentences and three 20-year sentences for the 22 counts of financial crimes. Last fall, Murdaugh pleaded guilty to those crimes, including wire fraud and money laundering, in a Charleston federal court before U.S. Judge Richard Gergel.

Murdaugh is due to be sentenced for those federal crimes on Monday, April 1, by Gergel.

As part of that guilty plea last September, Murdaugh agreed to be polygraphed and to tell the truth.

But after a polygraph session and interviews with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office, prosecutors now believe Murdaugh did not tell the truth, “despite numerous interview sessions during which the Government gave Murdaugh every opportunity to be fully truthful and forthright,” the government’s motion said.

“The FBI examiner determined that all of Murdaugh’s responses during the polygraph examination indicated deception,” the motion said.

“The Government decided to polygraph Murdaugh on issues related to hidden assets and the involvement of another attorney in Murdaugh’s criminal conduct. On Oct. 18, 2023, an FBI polygraph examiner administered a polygraph examination of Murdaugh.... the examiner determined that there was deception indicated on both series, meaning Murdaugh failed the examination,” the motion said.

“Murdaugh has failed to cooperate as required under the plea agreement and has failed a polygraph examination administered at the Government’s request.... Murdaugh has thereby deprived the Government of the benefit of its bargain. The Government requests that the Court find Murdaugh breached the plea agreement and relieve the Government of its obligations,” the government’s motion said.

“We are working on a reply to this 11th-hour filing by the government,” said Jim Griffin, one of Murdaugh’s attorneys. State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, also represents Murdaugh.

“In exchange for Murdaugh’s concessions, provided Murdaugh cooperated and complied with all of the conditions of the plea agreement, the Government agreed to recommend that the Court impose a sentence to be served concurrent to any state sentence imposed for the same conduct.,” the government’s motion said.

Last November, Murdaugh pleaded guilty in state court to nearly two dozen state financial crimes. State Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to 27 years.

Evidence in Murdaugh’s financial crimes cases says that over a span of two decades, Murdaugh stole millions from unsuspecting clients in wrongful death and personal injury cases in which he had settled for or won millions of dollars. He also stole from his law partners and from the heirs of housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who had died of fatal injuries e.

In March 2023, Murdaugh was convicted of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son Paul in state court. Prosecutors argued that Murdaugh killed his wife and son to divert attention from his growing financial troubles. He is now serving two consecutive life sentences in state prison for those murders, but his appealing.