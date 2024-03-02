New mural decorates LTD's Eugene Station amid $3.8 million renovation to downtown hub

Eugene muralist Liza Burns works on a mural in the lobby of Lane Transit DistrictÕs Customer Service Center at Eugene Station.

A new mural adorns the inside of Lane Transit District’s Eugene Station, part of a $3.8 million investment in the downtown transit hub, which began earlier this year.

Eugene muralist Liza Burns spent the last week and a half bringing to life the 24-foot-long mural on a temporary construction wall in the station’s Customer Service Center.

The colorful mural depicts an LTD bus taking flight off the road amid a variety of other flying transportation options.

“The first thing I thought of was a bus flying in the air,” said Burns of her inspiration for the project.

Burns recently completed a mural in the lobby of the new Eugene Family YMCA and is the artist behind the new Oregon Cultural Trust “Celebrate Oregon!” license plate which debuted in 2021.

The mural covers a temporary wall built amid renovations of Eugene Station and will remain in place until construction is completed this summer. The renovation is aimed at improving safety, security and inclusiveness at the downtown transit station.

In addition to energy efficiency improvements and infrastructure maintenance, the station will see a redesigned Customer Service Center, better station signage, more lighting throughout the station and new restrooms. Additional information about the improvements can be found here.

Eighty percent of the $3.8 million investment comes from infrastructure grants while the remaining 20% is funded through local dollars.

