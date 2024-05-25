Municipalities in Muskingum, Perry and Morgan counties receive water grants

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency recently announced $2.2 million in H2Ohio grants for more than 250 communities in 78 counties to help pay for equipment needed to maintain public drinking water distribution systems.

The funding will help provide reliable, clean drinking water through investments in drinking water systems. Public water systems were eligible to apply for up to $10,000 through H2Ohio. The grants cover distribution system equipment such as mobile leak detectors, line locators, valve exercisers, flow meters, hydrant condition assessors, pressure monitors and training to use the equipment.

Dresden and Muskingum County received $10,000 each. Frazeysburg got $7,727, New Concord received $9,916, Roseville netted $6,500 and South Zanesville got $4,634.

In Perry County, Junction City got $10,000, Shawnee received $9,435, Oakdale Water District got $1,000 and Southern Perry County-Congo received $8,831.58. Candlewood Lake Association in Morgan County received $10,000.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Grants for drinking water systems awarded by state