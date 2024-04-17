Muncie woman gets 32 years for dealing heroin that led to fatal overdose

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman who admitted to providing a local man with the heroin that led to his fatal overdose has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Kimberlee Ann Twigg, 30, pleaded guilty in March to a count of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

Delaware Circuit Court 4 Judge John Feick imposed the 32-year sentence on Wednesday.

Twigg was arrested in October 2022. She was accused of selling heroin to a 27-year-old Muncie man before his fatal overdose at her home on Jan. 15, 2022.

After Twigg was taken into custody, she told a Muncie police detective she had heroin on the night of the victim's death, and that she had agreed to sell him a "line" of the drug for $2.

The Muncie woman said she routinely bought heroin in Ohio and then dealt it to "a small number of people" locally, according to an affidavit.

At Monday's hearing, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig noted that after witnessing the victim's overdose, Twigg continued to deal drugs for nine months until she was arrested.

A second count against Twigg — possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 20 months in prison — was dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement.

In a release, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman noted Twigg became the ninth person locally to be convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, and the second to have entered a guilty plea.

"We will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases," Hoffman said.

