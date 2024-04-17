Muncie woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Delaware County jail

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Delaware County Jail.

Kayla Diane Johnson, 20, was arrested Monday on preliminary counts of trafficking with an inmate and neglect of a dependent.

According to an affidavit, Johnson earlier this year tried to have "a file folder with 18 papers inside of it" delivered to an inmate in the Delaware County Jail who was housed in the same cell block as Elijah Treyjohn Carter, the father of Johnson's three-year-old daughter.

Two people who somehow came into contact with the contents of the folder reported "feeling weird" after touching the papers, described as "stiff almost as if cardboard." Those witnesses were treated by county emergency medical responders.

Tests determined the papers contained a "designer psychedelic drug" with the street name "gravel."

According to the court document, in recorded video calls placed from the jail, Johnson and Carter discussed plans to have a package delivered to the jail which could result in Carter making "a lot" of money.

Deputies also alleged Johnson and Carter's daughter was with her mother "during the entire conception and execution of the trafficking plan."

Johnson, who declined to discuss the case with investigators, surrendered at the jail on Monday. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Trafficking with an inmate is a Level 5 carrying up to six years in prison. The Delaware County prosecutor's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed in the case.

Johnson was charged last September with battery resulting in bodily injury, a misdemeanor, in Muncie City Court. That case is still pending.

Carter, 23, has since been transferred to the Miami Correctional Facility north of Kokomo, where he is serving a sentence for a 2021 armed robbery conviction. His probation in that case was apparently revoked.

In other crime news:

Meth arrest: Muncie police said a Redkey man was found to have a significant amount of meth after his minivan was determined to have a stolen license plate.

Joseph Isaac Fugate, 38, allegedly fled on foot from a southside restaurant when officers approached him early Sunday evening. He was quickly apprehended.

According to an affidavit, a search of the minivan resulted in discovery of "numerous containers," some holding meth, prescription medications and smoking devices.

Fugate was preliminarily changed with dealing in meth, possession of a legend drug and theft. He continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail on Tuesday under a $57,500 bond.

The prosecutor's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed.

The Redkey man was already set to stand trial June 18 in Delaware Circuit Court 1 on counts of domestic battery and strangulation filed in November.

His record includes convictions for burglary, possession of meth, possession of cocaine and strangulation.

