Muncie woman accused of burglarizing house, striking homeowner

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman is suspected of burglarizing a house on the city's southwest side and striking the homeowner when he confronted her.

Haley Jo Dixon, 30, was arrested Sunday on preliminary counts of burglary resulting in bodily injury, battery and possession of meth.

City police reported they were called to a report of a break-in at a home along South Phillip Drive on Sunday afternoon.

The homeowner reported he found a woman, later identified as Dixon, in his driveway when he returned home from visiting his grandchildren. She reportedly claimed a set of golf clubs she had observed on the man's back porch belonged to her boyfriend.

According to an affidavit, the homeowner — after noticing that a door to his house was open — grabbed the woman's backpack, and told her she could have it back once police arrived.

The man said Dixon punched him in the face before running away. She was caught a short time later by city officers.

Officers reporting finding a plastic bag containing meth in the backpack

The Muncie woman continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail on Wednesday under a $30,000 bond. The Delaware County prosecutor's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed in the case.

Dixon already faced two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor, filed in Muncie City Court last September.

According to court records, she had been convicted of dealing in a narcotic drug and theft.

In other crime news:

Fentanyl seized: An Anderson woman was arrested after Daleville police reportedly found 55 grams of a substance containing fentanyl in her vehicle.

Amelia Anne Peters, 24, was taken into custody after she was confronted by an officer outside a convenience store in Daleville on Sunday.

The officer noted what appaired to be bullet holes in a window of her vehicle. Peters reportedly said the car had been hit earlier by gunfire in Anderson.

A police K-9 then indicated there were controlled substances in the vehicle, leading to the search that officers said led to the discovery of the fentanyl, which was found in three containers, along with "multiple cut straws" and a set of digital scales.

Peters continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail on Wednesday under a $50,000 bond.

Last November, she was convicted of possession of meth and unlawful possession of a legend drug in Madison Circuit Court 6.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie woman held on suspicion of burglary, battery