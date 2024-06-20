Muncie offers cooling centers to counter brutal heat wave

MUNCIE, Ind. – Summer is being emphatic about its arrival this week. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Muncie and Delaware County calling for an extended period of hot and humid conditions across through the weekend with daily high temperatures near or above 90 degrees and heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

The NWS says the weather may be hazardous for sensitive and vulnerable populations, including the elderly and very young.

Summer officially starts Thursday.

In Muncie, cooling stations are available for people seeking shelter during the hot daytime hours, with the central shelter for those needing an escape from the heat at The Hub, 318 W. Eighth St.

The Hub is open to everyone from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, according to Frank Baldwin, president and CEO of The Muncie Mission, which operates The Hub.

Baldwin told The Star Press that the number of people visiting inside The Hub, which is a daytime service center for people experiencing homelessness, increased by about 40 percent on Monday, as hot and humid weather took hold of East Central Indiana.

Visitors also have access to drinkable water at most cooling stations.

Baldwin said that during the hour The Hub is closed, Hub visitors are welcomed to go to the nearby Muncie Mission, 1725 S. Liberty St., for the daily free community meal.

Five other cooling stations in the city are open to the public, like the warming shelters offered during extreme cold in winter. However, Baldwin said the need for overnight shelter is not as great in the heat once the sun goes down.

The office or Mayor Dan Ridenour also provided the list of Muncie cooling stations that, in addition to The Hub, also include:

Center Township Trustee, 1200 E. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City Hall vestibule, 300 N. High St.

YWCA, 310 E. Charles St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Salvation Army, 1015 N. Wheeling Ave., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Muncie Mission, 1725 S. Liberty St., 24 hours each day.

The forecast from the NWS calls for temperatures in the 90s next week as well.

David Penticuff is a freelance writer for The Star Press.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Muncie cooling centers open to counter brutal heat