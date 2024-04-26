Muncie man shot during reported attack in pawn shop transferred to Delaware County jail

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who was shot — after allegedly attacking two employees at a local pawn shop with what was described as a "long wrench" — has been arrested.

Sammy J. Johnson, 59, was being held Friday in the Delaware County jail under a $75,000 bond, after being arrested on allegations of attempted murder, aggravated battery and intimidation.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office will determine what formal charges will be filed as a result of the events on April 19 at KT Pawn, 424 E. 13th St.

Two employees at the store told Muncie police Johnson entered the store soon after it opened that morning and initially said he was "just looking."

According to an affidavit, Johnson then walked behind the store's counter "with a long wrench in his hands" and used it to strike one of the employees in the face.

That employee — who police said suffered "permanent disfigurement," apparently in the form of chipped teeth — was able to flee from Johnson and retrieve a handgun from a back room.

Police — who reviewed surveillance video that showed the events in the store — said Johnson then used the wrench to attack the other employee, who was also struck in the head and, after falling to the floor, in the legs.

The first employee loaded the handgun and fired one shot at Johnson, who then fell to the floor. The co-worker then activated a panic button and called 911 dispatchers.

Both employees said they were "terrified" during the attack, and the first employee said they believed their co-worker was being beaten to death when they fired the gunshot.

Johnson and both store employees were taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

On Thursday, Johnson was transferred from the hospital to the county jail.

Court records reflect Johnson, then of Anderson, received a 20-year prison sentence in October 2006 after being convicted of battery with a deadly weapon in Madison County.

His record also includes convictions for battery, in Muncie City Court in 1991, and intimidation and attempted robbery, both in Grant County in 1994.

