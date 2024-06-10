Muncie man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for dealing fentanyl

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man arrested last year with more than 1,500 fentanyl-laced pills in his possession has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Dayten Eli Abram, 22, recently pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis to possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of fentanyl, carrying a handgun during a drug-trafficking crime and distribution of more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker imposed a 10-year prison sentence, to be followed by four years on supervised release.

On March 15, 2023, Muncie police detained Abram, who was under investigation based on drug-dealing allegations. After a traffic stop, investigators searched the Muncie man's vehicle and found 1,526 pills, believed to be oxycodone and laced with fentanyl, along with $8,749 in cash and a handgun.

More than 100 additional pills were reportedly found in Abram's possession.

About six weeks after that arrest, Abram — who had posted bond to secure his release from the Delaware County Jail — was accused of selling 503 fentanyl pills to another individual.

"Undeterred after being caught red-handed with over 1,500 deadly fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun, this criminal continued to push his poison into Muncie’s neighborhoods while out on bond,” Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a release issued Monday. “Fentanyl traffickers care more about making money than they care about the lives destroyed or ended by their deadly product. Thanks to the hard work and skill of the Muncie Police Department, DEA and our federal prosecutor, the public will be protected from this dangerous, armed trafficker for years."

With the case transferred to federal court, six charges pending against Abram in two Delaware County cases — armed robbery, auto theft, dealing in a controlled substance, dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance and theft — were dismissed.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man sentenced for federal fentanyl-dealing, gun convictions