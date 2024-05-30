Muncie man with molesting convictions accused of possessing sexual images of children

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who recently completed a prison term for molesting convictions now stands accused of collecting images of children in sexual situations.

Members of a state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Wednesday conducted a raid at a home in the 2000 block of West Woodmont Drive and arrested 31-year-old Jeffery Wayne Michael Campbell.

In a news release, the task force said an investigation into Campbell's online activities began on May 8 based on tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He is suspected of possessing child pornography depicting a child engaged in bestiality, possession of child pornography depicting a child under the age of 12 years old, possession of child pornography and bestiality.

The most serious of those charges is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison. The Delaware County prosecutor's office will determine what formal charges will be filed.

According to the news release, Indiana State Police forensic examiners, state troopers and members of an ISP SWAT team, along with state Department of Correction personnel participated in serving a search warrant at the Woodmont Drive property.

Campbell, who was released from prison in April, is also accused of violating the terms of his parole. He was being held without bond Thursday in the Delaware County Jail.

In November 2020, he was sentenced to six years in prison by then-Judge Marianne Vorhees He had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of child molesting, a Level 4 felony.

Campbell had been arrested in June 2017 over allegations of crimes that took place three years earlier. Investigators said the Muncie man — a friend of a member of his victim's extended family — had sexually assaulted the child while visiting her home.

Campbell at first denied the child's allegations, and later tried to persuade police the child had initiated their sexual contact while he was sleeping.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie sex offender accused of possessing sexual images of children