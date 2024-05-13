Muncie man arrested on suspicion of collecting images of children being sexually abused

MUNCIE, Ind. — A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children resulted in the arrest of a Muncie man accused of collecting images of children being sexually assaulted.

Jeremy Michael Caldwell, 21, was arrested Thursday, preliminarily charged with five felony counts stemming from possession of those images. The most serious of the charges is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

According to an affidavit, the tip from the national center was received by an Indiana State Police trooper last July.

At that time, it was reported that 58 images and videos of "child sexual material" had been uploaded to an Internet address linked to a residence in the 600 block of West Ninth Street.

The court document described one of the videos, which showed a pre-teen girl being sexually assaulted by an adult.

"There are 57 other such videos attached to (an online account with Caldwell's name)," the state trooper wrote.

On May 8, Delaware Circuit Court 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling signed a warrant allowing investigators to search the Ninth Street home.

The following day, troopers interviewed Caldwell, who police said admitted he viewed the images of child sexual abuse on the "dark web," part of the Internet that is accessible through special software.

The Muncie man reportedly "admitted to viewing, sharing and looking for (images and videos of children being sexually abused)," and also acknowledged he was "aroused" by such images, the affidavit said.

Caldwell was apparently released from the Delaware County Jail after posting a $30,000 bond.

The Delaware County prosecutor's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed in the case.

