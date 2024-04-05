Muncie man arrested as suspect in child's beating, neglect

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been arrested as a suspect in the beating of a 13-year-old boy who had been in his care.

Tony Lamont Childress, 37, was being held in the Delaware County Jail on Thursday on suspicion of battery on a person less than 14 years old and neglect of a dependent. His bond was set at $10,000.

According to city police, Childress early Wednesday evening called officers to his South Hackley Street home and reported the child had run away.

The Muncie man said the youth had fled from his home while being forced to do pushups "as punishment for getting in trouble at school," according to an affidavit.

An off-duty Delaware County emergency dispatcher later happened to find the boy — who was asking for a ride to a friend's house — outside a convenience store along East 29th Street.

More: Delaware County father sentenced for cutting child's eye with sword

City police reported the child had severe bruising and lacerations to "his upper and lower back, on both upper arms, around his collar bone and to his left cheek," the court document said.

The juvenile — later placed in his mother's custody — reportedly said Childress had hit him "with a belt and his fists." The boy was taken for treatment in the emergency department of IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

A Department of Child Services official joined in the investigation.

Early Thursday, police returned to Childress' house and arrested him. The Muncie man maintained he had never physically abused the boy and suggested his injuries must have been inflicted after he left the home on Wednesday evening.

Both of the preliminary charges against Childress are Level 5 felonies with maximum six-year sentences. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed in the case.

According to court records, Childress had been convicted of crimes, including nonsupport of a dependent child and carrying a handgun without a license.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Suspect arrested in Muncie child's beating, neglect