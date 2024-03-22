Muncie man arrested in armed robbery that resulted in victim's shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — One Muncie man has been arrested in an armed robbery that saw the victim shot.

Henry Thomas "Detroit" Lowe, 44, is preliminarily charged with armed robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

According to Muncie police, Lowe and another man robbed a 53-year-old local man at a mobile home park in the 3900 block of West Jackson Street on March 15.

The victim — who was treated at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound in the leg — said he had received Facebook messages inviting him to a mobile home to collect money that was owed to him, according to an affidavit.

When he arrived, the victim said, Lowe and another man demanded his car keys and cellphone. Lowe kicked him in the face after the other man struck him in the head, apparently with a handgun, the court document said.

When he continued to refuse to surrender his property, the victim said, the bandit other than Lowe shot him in the leg and took his keys and phone.

The man also said Lowe struck him again after he tried to flee from the mobile home.

Interviewed by police after being taken into custody on Wednesday, Lowe denied seeing his accuser at the eastside mobile home park, and maintained he "never heard a gunshot" and didn't get into a physical confrontation with anyone there.

Lowe continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail on Thursday under a $30,000 bond. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed in the case.

According to court records, Lowe has been convicted in Indiana courts of crimes including dealing in meth, escape, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement and theft.

He was also convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim under the age of 16 in Florida in 2001.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Armed robbery at Muncie mobile home park leads to man's arrest