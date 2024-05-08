Muncie man again accused of possessing sexual images of children

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who already spent time in prison for collecting sexual images of children has been at it again, Delaware County sheriff's deputies allege.

William Dean Basler, 36, was arrested this week on 20 preliminary counts of possessing such images, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

According to an affidavit, a witness told deputies Basler left his cellphone in her vehicle after she gave him a ride. The woman examined the phone and "found a nude image of a child," the court document said.

Investigators received a warrant to inspect the phone, and reported finding more than 20 such images and videos, some showing children being sexually assaulted by adults.

Basler was convicted of three counts of possessing sexual images of children in January 2021 and received a four-year sentence with one year suspended. He was released from prison last July, according to the affidavit, and he remains on probation.

Interviewed on Monday, Basler reportedly told a deputy he had been downloading such material since his release from prison. He said he found the images of juveniles "intriguing."

Basler continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail on Wednesday under a $50,000 cash bond.

The Delaware County prosecutor's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed in the case.

According to court records, Basler, a former Indianapolis resident, has also been convicted of crimes including attempted theft, battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal trespass, forgery, receiving stolen property and resisting law enforcement.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

