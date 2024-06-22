Mum's thanks for support as son recovers after Germany crash

The mother of a Scottish football fan injured in a car crash in Germany says she is “thankful” that her son has been able to take his first steps after back surgery.

Gary Ellis, 23, was in a head-on collision at the road exit at Weeze airport as they headed for the opening match of Euro 2024 in Munich.

Passenger Gary and four other friends in the car, two aged 25 and two aged 23, were taken to hospital on Friday 14 June.

Gary, from Dundee, had surgery for his broken back on Monday and is now recovering in Germany. His friends are already home in Scotland.

His mum, Mandy Coleman, said she is overwhelmed with the support the family has received.

After the crash, Gary's close friend, Graham Pert, set up a GoFundMe page. A target of £15,000 was set, with funds now over £11,000.

His mum said the situation has been "surreal".

She said: "The love, well wishes and generosity is just outstanding.

"Strangers that don’t even know us or Gary that have just been touched by the event and have gave so generously.

"It will go a long way to help him with this recovery, and support him through this time until he’s well enough to return to normal life."

Gary is working with physios to get back on his feet. He is beginning to walk again, but is expected to have a long recovery.

Gary is a huge football fan [Gary Ellis]

Gary's mum, dad and girlfriend travelled to Germany to support him.

Mandy said Gary's positive attitude has kept them going.

"You know what it’s like as a parent. Sometimes a switch turns on and you just cope with it because you’ve got no choice but to.

"Very upsetting of course but we’re just sort of dealing with it the best we can dad by day and trying to be positive and upbeat for Gary’s sake," she said.

Gary could potentially have more surgery in 12-18 months.

Mandy added: "He’s a very healthy and fit young man, very active, and he’s determined to get mobile again.

"I think with his determination, the love and support from everyone, we’re positive he will go on to make a good recovery."

In a Facebook post, Gary showed a video of him walking post surgery.

He said: "The biggest physical and mental challenge I’ve ever faced but nothing will beat me.

"Thanks everyone for the support."