Mummified Dog And Other Oddities 'Shatter Your Senses' In New Ripley's Book

In case you haven’t noticed, it’s a weird world out there.

Depending on where you look, you can see strange sights that boggle the mind.

The easiest place to look on Labor Day is the new “Ripley’s Believe It Not!” book, “Shatter Your Senses,” which hit bookstores this past week.

The book features photos and blurbs of bizarre people, animals, buildings and mazes, such as the photo below of a mummified dog that got stuck in a tree stump under mysterious conditions.

Based on that pic alone, consider our senses shattered ― or at least slightly agitated.

The Southern Forest World museum in Waycross, Georgia, is the proud home of Stuckie the mummified dog. A logging contractor found the 4-year-old hound stuck in a stump in 1980. No one knows how Stuckie got stuck, but experts think he has been stuck since 1960.

The Torrington Gopher Hole Museum in Alberta, Canada, features the history of the town using dozens of stuffed gophers.

Brittany Walsh of Las Vegas can shoot an arrow from a bow -- with her feet!

