Mummified Dog And Other Oddities 'Shatter Your Senses' In New Ripley's Book

In case you haven’t noticed, it’s a weird world out there.
Depending on where you look, you can see strange sights that boggle the mind.
The easiest place to look on Labor Day is the new “Ripley’s Believe It Not!” book, “Shatter Your Senses,” which hit bookstores this past week.
The book features photos and blurbs of bizarre people, animals, buildings and mazes, such as the photo below of a mummified dog that got stuck in a tree stump under mysterious conditions.
Based on that pic alone, consider our senses shattered ― or at least slightly agitated.
Stuckie The Mummified Dog
The Southern Forest World museum in Waycross, Georgia, is the proud home of Stuckie the mummified dog. A logging contractor found the 4-year-old hound stuck in a stump in 1980. No one knows how Stuckie got stuck, but experts think he has been stuck since 1960.
Gopher Museum
The Torrington Gopher Hole Museum in Alberta, Canada, features the history of the town using dozens of stuffed gophers.
Acro-Britt
Brittany Walsh of Las Vegas can shoot an arrow from a bow -- with her feet!
Short E. Dangerously
Entertainer Short E. Dangerously had to have his legs amputated when he was a toddler. He has wowed audiences all over the world by playing golf and walking on glass only on his hands.
Bushy Bug
This bizarre, bushy-haired bug found in the Peruvian Amazon by Jeff Cremer may look cuddly, but it's covered in tiny venomous barbs.
Salt Artist Dino Tomic
Dino Tomic of Croatia creates detailed pictures by spreading kitchen salt onto a black background. He carefully sprinkles the salt onto a giant canvas from a plastic bottle or a paper cone and uses his fingers to add any finishing touches.
Fruit-Carving Artist
Italian artist Valeriano Fatica carves detailed animals and pop culture characters out of fruits and vegetables.
Captain And Maybelle
Chris and Elaina Steele, of Atlanta, have been performing classic sideshow stunts as vaudeville couple Captain and Maybelle for over 17 years. Everything from eye-socket weight-lifting to glass eating and human suspension. Captain holds the record for “weighted sword swallowing” -- a 17-inch blade with 84 pounds of weights attached.
Alien Bar
This alien-themed HR Giger Bar, found in Château St. Germain in Gruyères, Switzerland, is a masterpiece worthy of breaking quarantine for.
Handskater
Mirko Hansen of Germany has combined rollerblading and handstands into a new sport -- handskating!
Preserved Head Collector
Nineteenth-century British army officer Major-General Horatio Gordon Robley collected preserved heads. The New Zealand Wars brought Robley to the island nation in the 1860s. While there, he developed a fascination with the Maori --New Zealand’s indigenous people. In his retirement, Robley began a collection of preserved Maori heads known as “mokomokai.” The heads were created by removing the brain and eyes, sealing every orifice, and then boiling, steaming and drying the head before treating it with shark oil. The process preserved the facial tattoos that so intrigued Robley, who amassed a collection of 35 heads.
Lavender Labyrinth
The Lavender Labyrinth at Cherry Point Farm in Shelby, Michigan, is so big that it can be seen on Google Earth.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
986