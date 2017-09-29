Mumbai station stampede kills at least 22 amid rumour bridge was collapsing

The stampede happened on a footbridge as passengers, who had been taking shelter from heavy rain, tried to leave the station at the same time

A rush-hour stampede at a railway station in Mumbai has left at least 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

Indian police said it was triggered by a rumour that a pedestrian bridge was collapsing, sparking chaos as passengers surged forwards to flee.

When falling concrete hit a bridge railing, people in the crowd thought the bridge would collapse and surged to escape, Mumbai police official Gansham Patel said.

A railway spokesman said the stampede happened on the footbridge that had been particularly busy as passengers, who had been taking shelter from heavy rain, tried to leave the station at the same time.

.@RailMinIndia@WesternRly this is parel / elphinston bridge. We heard People died due to stampede ? Good returns of my tax! @narendramodipic.twitter.com/Yj0tySttCo — Chirag Joshi (@chiragmjoshi) September 29, 2017

The incident at the suburban Elphinstone station, which connects two of the west-coast city's major local lines, came amid overcrowding and heavy rain.

Junior Railway Minister Manoj Sinha said at least 22 people were killed and more than 30 others injured when panicked pedestrians pushed forwards to the end of the overcrowded bridge, with some people falling underfoot and being trampled.

"Two of the injured are in serious condition," said Deepak Sawant, the health minister of the western state of Maharashtra surrounding Mumbai.

Tragic news from #Mumbai. 22 people killed in a deadly stampede at Elphinstone railway station foot over bridge. 27 injured. Many critical. pic.twitter.com/xMohQ2zBfQ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 29, 2017

Police had said the stampede came amid a rumor that the bridge was collapsing after some chunks of concrete had fallen.

One of the injured passengers, Akash Koteja, said a "cloudburst" had caught commuters off guard.

"Trains were rolling in and some people wanted to get out of the station, but others were not making way," he said. "When a few tried, it led to a stampede."

Manish Mishra, a witness who helped some of the injured, said the situation was worsened as police and emergency officials did not respond immediately or enforce crowd control measures.

Stampede at Mumbai's #elphinstone railway station 15 dead,over 25 injured.AAM admi ke zindagi ki kisi ko parwah nahi hai.��Prayers#pmoindiapic.twitter.com/OtbRmeIbgo — vijitashwa Mishra (@VijitashwaMisra) September 29, 2017

Politician Shaina Nana Chudasama, of the governing Bhartiya Janata party, said people had been huddling under the canopy covering the bridge to escape heavy rains, making the deadly tragedy worse.

Tanaji Pawar, a spokesman for Mumbai's disaster management unit, warned that the death toll "is likely to go up".

Those injured have been taken to hospital as an investigation was launched on Friday morning.

View photos The suburban Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai. File picture Credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP More

Deadly stampedes are common during Indian religious festivals, where large crowds gather in small areas with few safety or crowd control measures.

The stampede happened at Elphinstone station in Mumbai