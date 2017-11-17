Mumbai museum challenges Indians' self image

In a dimly lit gallery at Mumbai’s premier museum, visitors admire a 17th-century cloth painting depicting characters from a Muslim court in south-central India. An Ottoman trader feeds a bird; a Central Asian merchant holds a Chinese vase; and in one corner, a yogi sitting cross-legged on a deer-skin contemplates a wondrous new object: a pineapple brought to India from the New World by the Portuguese.

Such intriguing juxtapositions, unexpected stories, and global connections form the essence of an ambitious new exhibition that recounts India’s history and its engagement with the world through 200 objects. In doing so, it offers a counterpoint to rising intolerance and nationalism in India and elsewhere.

Its purpose is “to present India’s glorious past through iconic objects ... while allowing people to become partners in a world narrative,” says Sabyasachi Mukherjee, director of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj museum which is presenting the exhibition “India and the World: a History in Nine Stories.”

It seems to have worked. “When you read textbooks, you don't see these connections,” says Rukhsana Tabassum, a children’s filmmaker visiting the new show one recent afternoon for the second time.

The exhibition helped her see history as a whole rather than in fragments, she adds. “We see the global context, how people were doing similar things in different places ... [and] how we’ve been interacting with the world for so long.”

Celebrating the 70th anniversary of India’s independence, the show chronicles nine important moments in the subcontinent’s history, from the Stone Age to the post-independence period.

The exhibition is a collaboration with the British Museum in London; roughly half the artifacts were sourced from around India and the other half from the British Museum’s global collection of treasures. Items are paired in a dialogue that speaks to the present moment of political strife.

“The show highlights what unites people, what is at the heart of human development: exchange,” British Museum director Hartwig Fischer told journalists last week. “Yes, there were obstacles, differences, conflicts, but this exchange kept going on. The history of humankind is that of openness. And it’s important to recall that today.”

One of the items on show is especially resonant in the context of racist attacks on Africans earlier this year in New Delhi. It is a portrait of Malik Ambar, an Ethiopian who was brought to India in the 16th century as a slave and rose to become a military leader.

MORE THAN 'A HINDU NATION'?

The exhibition comes at a time when Indians seem increasingly polarized over questions of history, identity, and religion. In the past year, conflicts have erupted over the use of Hindi as a national language, the consumption of beef, and even the status of the iconic Taj Mahal.

These arguments have flared up since the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took office in 2014, giving his right-wing allies greater influence in Indian affairs.

Many of those allies see India as a fundamentally Hindu nation beset by foreign cultures; one BJP leader caused a furor in June when he said that the Taj Mahal – an early 17th-century Muslim mausoleum built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan that is the country’s top tourist attraction – did not represent “Indian culture.”

Such views are more than a matter of academic debate. Mobs of “cow vigilantes” have attacked Muslims several times in the past year for eating beef or allegedly slaughtering cows, animals that Hindus consider holy. In April, a mob beat to death a Muslim farmer in north India who was transporting cows.

Last week, paramilitary troops were called in to ensure there was no violence during protests at the birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan, an 18th-century Muslim ruler in the southern state of Karnataka. The sultan has been hailed for battling the British – but is reviled by the BJP for having destroyed Hindu temples.

“What is going on is a resort to instrumental uses of history in the service of religious majoritarianism,” says Sugata Bose, a member of parliament and professor of history at Harvard University. But there is also a global trend toward nationalism, he notes.