Mumbai building collapses after torrential rain

A 117-year-old condemned building collapsed in the Indian financial hub of Mumbai on Thursday after torrential rains this week, killing at least 22 people, with about 10 other people feared trapped, police and fire officials said.

Officials added that rescuers were able to pull 35 people from the debris of the six-story building, 13 of whom were injured.

Disaster struck early in the morning as Mumbai was recovering from two days of heavy rain and flooding in which 14 people died.

The collapse was the second in Mumbai in a little over a month. In late July, 17 people were killed when a four-story building collapsed after suspected unauthorized renovation work. (Reuters)

