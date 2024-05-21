Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office swears in new comfort dog

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office’s new comfort dog, Burton, was officially sworn in on Monday.

Along with his handler, Kerri Oman, Burton, the three-year-old, long-haired German Shepherd, “will respond to calls for service to relieve stress and anxiety for families, community members and first responders, attend community events, and be an overall support to our agency,” MCSO said.

According to the sheriff’s office, comfort dogs can lower blood pressure, have a calming effect and improve cardiovascular health.

“Burton will be a valuable resource for alleviating stress and anxiety for our members and providing support during times of crisis,” Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell said. “I am also hopeful that Burton will help facilitate community trust and confidence by breaking down barriers and encouraging positive interactions between MCSO and our community.”

Burton was donated to the sheriff’s office by the organization “Working Dogs Oregon.”

