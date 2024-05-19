Multnomah County elections director on maintaining integrity as primary, general elections approach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s primary election is this coming Tuesday. As a result, elections officials statewide are preparing for both the primary and the all-important general election in November. That includes Multnomah County election director Tim Scott.

Scott has been Multnomah County’s election director for the past 16 years and is the past president of the Oregon Association of County Clerks.

On this week’s Eye on Northwest Politics, Scott discussed how much of a concern election integrity is in the state of Oregon, since there has been much talk of making sure every vote counts on the national level.

With some high-profile races in Multnomah County, including for district attorney and the Multnomah County Commission, Scott additionally voices how much this could affect voter turnout.

Further, given the political polarization observed these days, Scott discloses whether the safety and possible intimidation of his election workers is a concern, as well as the potential spread of disinformation during this election season.

Looking ahead to November, the city of Portland is moving to ranked-choice voting for an expanded slate of city commissioners, mayor and Multnomah County commissioners. So Scott states how this will change for the voters overall.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

