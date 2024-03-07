Multiple westbound lanes on I-80 reopened after CHP investigates fatal crash in Placer County

Authorities on Wednesday afternoon closed multiple westbound lanes on Interstate 80 in Placer County as the California Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash.

The deadly crash involved multiple vehicles in the westbound lanes of I-80, just west of the town of Penryn, the CHP Auburn area office announced in a Facebook post.

The CHP said details of the fatal crash were “still emerging,” and emergency responders were at the scene assessing the situation and providing help to those involved in the crash.

“Due to the severity of the incident, traffic in the area is heavily impacted,” CHP officials wrote in the Facebook post. “The safety and well-being of all individuals involved are of utmost importance, and every effort is being made to determine the cause of the accident.”

The CHP said more details on the crash investigation will be released as soon as they become available.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Caltrans announced all westbound lanes were open. But Caltrans said drivers should expect a slight delay as traffic moves slowly through the area.

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact the CHP at 916-663-3344.

