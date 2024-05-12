Multiple victims struck by gunfire in South Los Angeles shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department says multiple people were struck by gunfire in a shooting that occurred in South L.A. Saturday night.

Authorities responded to calls about a shooting near East Washington Boulevard and South Alameda Street in the Central-Alameda neighborhood at around 7:25 p.m.

There were reports that three people were possibly shot and two were transported to a local hospital. A canopy was also requested.

Video obtained by KTLA shows LAPD officers investigating the area near several RVs and RV trailers parked on the side of the road.

The shooters fled the scene before police could arrive.

The suspects are described as four Hispanic males who were last seen fleeing the area in a 2015 or 2016 navy blue Honda Accord.

LAPD officers investigate a shooting near East Washington Boulevard and South Alameda Street. Multiple people were struck by gunfire on May 11, 2024. (KTLA)

According to data from the LAPD, the number of homicides as of April 27 of this year has increased by 4.2% compared to the same time in 2023.

Firearms were used in 72% of all murders in Los Angeles last year.

No further details have been provided about the victims.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

