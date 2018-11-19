Multiple people shot near Chicago hospital, including police officer

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago police responded to a shooting near a city hospital on Monday afternoon in which there were reports of multiple victims, said Anthony Guglielmi, a Chicago Police Department spokesman.

It was not clear whether anyone was killed in the incident near Mercy Hospital on Chicago's South Side. Among the victims was a male police officer who was in critical condition but receiving treatment, Guglielmi said.

Police were searching the hospital and at least one "possible offender" had been shot, Guglielmi said.

Sue Jimenez, the manager of Kozy's Cyclery bike shop near the hospital, said she heard multiple gunshots separated by pauses. At one point, she heard five shots in quick succession, she said, but the shooting stopped after police arrived.

"I'm telling everybody, 'Let's stay in,'" the shop, Jimenez said in a telephone interview.

A large number of police cars and fire engines with flashing lights could be seen outside the hospital, according to video broadcast by the NBC 5 Chicago news channel.

Police officers were seen calmly walking several people away from the hospital and onto waiting buses, per video footage broadcast by ABC7 news channel.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)