Multiple vehicles damaged by fire in Nashville Shores parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vehicle caught fire in a parking lot at Nashville Shores Sunday morning, causing smoke to fill the air as the flames spread to neighboring cars.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bell Road around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 19 for reports of a vehicle fire.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they said they found one car fully-involved with flames in between four other vehicles. The fire was spreading to the interior sides of the cars closest to the one on fire, so personnel attacked the blaze to prevent it from spreading further.

“Once overhaul was accomplished, crews established a decontamination area, went through that process, taped the area off with caution tape for investigation, and terminated command,” fire officials told News 2.

According to the department, no injuries were reported by civilians or first responders.

A spokesperson for Nashville Shores told News 2 a guest’s vehicle caught on fire in the parking lot and the flames spread to several other vehicles before being extinguished.

There is no word on what caused the fire or exactly how many vehicles were damaged in the blaze.

No additional details have been released about Sunday’s incident.

