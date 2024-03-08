Multiple vehicles broken into in Darke County; Can you help?

Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in Greenville Thursday morning.

On March 7, Greenville police were made aware of at least three vehicles that were broken into on the north end of the city, according to a social media post.

>> Man accused of beating his mother with baseball bat indicted on charges

Surveillance video and witnesses report the suspect as a black male driving a Chevrolet Equinox wearing a gray hoodie, a mask partially covering his face, and gloves.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Patrol Officer Steven Kreitzer at the Greenville Police Department (937)548-1103.