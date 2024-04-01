Multiple vehicles, apartment hit with bullets in Crafton Heights

Multiple vehicles and an apartment were hit with bullets Sunday evening in Pittsburgh’s Crafton Heights neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Woodlow Street just before 8 p.m. for three separate SpotShotter alerts totaling 15 rounds.

Once on scene, officers found several vehicles with bullet holes and an apartment that had damage to a front window.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives were called to the scene to process evidence, including shell casings and video captured on several cameras in the area.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

