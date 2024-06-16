Multiple vehicle crash forces road closure on Alabama 158

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – Alabama State Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash on Sunday on Alabama State Route 158 near the Mississippi State line.

Multiple cars collided along Alabama 158 around the 4-mile marker around 6:25 A.M. Sunday; forcing ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division to close the road for an extended period of time.

It is unknown how many vehicles are involved in the accident and the extent of damages to those vehicles.

It is not known if anyone is hurt.

ALEA is currently investigating the crash site cause and determining when Alabama 158 around mile marker four will be open.

This is a developing story.

