Multiple unlocked cars broken into in Neshannock, police say

Neshannock police are warning neighbors to keep their cars locked after multiple theft reports.

The thefts are happening in the late night to early morning hours. The targeted cars were unlocked, police said.

Police have not given any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information can contact police at 724-654-4211.

