Multiple suspects sought by Portland police after burglar crashes through restaurant ceiling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are searching for multiple people suspected of a burglary, one of whom was caught on camera falling through the ceiling of a Northwest Portland restaurant and stealing thousands of dollars.

Now the business owners are left to pick up the pieces.

Kalvin Myint, the co-owner of Top Burmese Burma Joy, told KOIN 6 News that between the theft losses and physical damage, it will likely cost them thousands of dollars.

“This is our very first incident and we hope it’s the last,” Myint said.

Video surveillance shows a man falling through the ceiling of Top Burmese. Myint said he was shocked when an employee told him someone got into the restaurant.

The Portland Police Bureau said the suspects first broke into the now-closed Starbucks next to the restaurant on Northwest 23rd Avenue.

Burglars caught on surveillance of a Northwest Portland restaurant. April 10, 2024 (courtesy Top Burmese Burma Joy).

“There was a lockbox outside and that lockbox actually got stolen a couple of days before the incident with us,” Myint said. “They came back and used the key to get back inside.”

The burglars then climbed through the ceiling of the former Starbucks and cut a hole in the wall to Top Burmese.

Surveillance video shows the burglar falling into the kitchen area. Afterward, he appears to search the kitchen space and then climbs back through where he fell, making an exit through the former Starbucks.

The man, along with other suspects, broke in early Sunday morning, PPB said. The owner said they stole $5,000 of inventory and equipment and racked up $2,000 in damages.

“They took actually the top shelf liquor, whatever they can grab,” Myint said. “And of course, you know, they went to the cash register, got the cash drawer with cash in it and then on the way out there grabbed one rice cooker.”

The restaurant owners said they will continue to move forward and make the repairs that are needed.

“We stay resilient. We stay positive. So that’s how we move on,” Myint said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to contact PPB.

