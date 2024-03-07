Multiple suspects arrested in north Palm Springs after pursuit involving helicopter

Multiple people were arrested Thursday in north Palm Springs following a pursuit that involved the use of a Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter.

Palm Springs Police first issued an alert at about 3:35 p.m. stating that officers were searching for people in the 400 block of Sunview Avenue, which is located on the north side of the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood.

The helicopter could be seen circling over the area, with voices identifying themselves as members of the sheriff's department telling people to give themselves up.

At just before 4 p.m., Palm Springs Police issued an update stating that all outstanding suspects had been arrested and officers were clearing the location. They did not say where specifically the arrests were made.

A Palm Springs police spokesperson, Lt. Gustavo Araiza, said sheriff's deputies had been chasing the person earlier when the pursuit crossed into the city. Palm Springs officers were assisting deputies. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to a request for information about what led to the pursuit and who was arrested. Araiza said that information would need to come from that agency.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Suspects arrested in Palm Springs after pursuit involving helicopter