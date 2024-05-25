Multiple suspects arrested after high-speed chase through L.A., Orange counties

Multiple suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday night.

The suspects were initially wanted for reckless driving, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

In a blue sedan, the suspect hit speeds of over 100 miles per hour on the freeway, at times narrowly missing nearby vehicles.

The chase began at around 8:20 p.m. out of L.A.’s Harbor region on the 110 Freeway before heading to Long Beach. The driver took the 605 Freeway and transitioned to the 405 Freeway into Orange County.

They exited at MacArthur Boulevard in the Irvine/Santa Ana area, eventually entering the lower level of the John Wayne Airport.

They eventually pulled over and were arrested outside the airport’s Terminal C area shortly before 9 p.m. It’s unclear how many people were inside the vehicle.

Multiple suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties on May 24, 2024. (KTLA)

Officers investigated the suspects’ blue sedan on a side street after multiple passengers were arrested at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana on May 24, 2024. (KTLA)

Patrol units enter a parking garage after a pursuit suspect drove to the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana on May 24, 2024. (KTLA)

Mutiple suspects were arrested outside Terminal C at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana on May 24, 2024. (KTLA)

Sky5 video of the chase showed heavy law enforcement presence surrounding the airport parking lot and entrances.

Eventually, the suspect’s car was taken outside of the airport premises by police. They were seen investigating the vehicle while parked along a nearby side street.

Footage of the pursuit can be seen in the video player above.

