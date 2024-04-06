‘Multiple structure fires’ reported near Conway, Horry County officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An unknown number of structures ignited Saturday afternoon near Conway, prompting Horry County’s second two-alarm fire within a matter of hours.

Horry County Fire Rescue said on its Facebook page that crews were sent to the area of Ivy Road about 1:45 p.m. for reports of “multiple” blazes. A photo shared by the agency showed officials working near a mobile home and shed.

Earlier in the day, a residential structure fire along White River Drive in Carolina Forest damaged several units and left an unknown number of people displaced.

No further information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.