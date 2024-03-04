Multiple streets back open in downtown Dayton following large police presence

Mar. 3—Streets are back open in downtown Dayton after reports of a standoff taking place on Main Street between Third and Second streets at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday,

Police were investigating a suspicious person, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Additional information was not available, but the incident has since ended.

More than 20 police cruisers, mostly Dayton Police, surrounded the scene with weapons drawn, according to eyewitness reports from the scene. The incident appeared to resolve within under an hour. The last officers left the scene at approximately 6 p.m.

Dayton Police had previously closed down Main Street between Third and Second streets and additional streets, all of which have since reopened.

Police taped off the old courthouse on Third Street. Initial reports from the scene suggested the standoff took place at the northeast corner of Main and Third streets near the building that houses the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, which is located at 8 N. Main St.

Details on those involved were not yet available.