Multiple storms to roll through Indiana April 1

Central and southern Indiana could see multiple rounds of severe storms Monday afternoon through the evening.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis expects lightning, large hail, damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, heavy rain and flooding in large portions of the state.

Storms are likely to roll in late this afternoon moving from the west at about 40 mph.

The National Weather Service in Indiana forecasts multiple storms rolling through Indiana Monday afternoon into Tuesday with potential for severe weather.

Flash flood watch through Tuesday

Excessive rainfall could cause flash flooding across portions of Indiana including Jefferson, Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union and Wayne counties.

A flood watch remains in portions of Indiana from 2 p.m. Monday through the evening.

NWS predicts 1.5-2 inches of rain within the area with higher amounts locally in some areas.

Multiple storms to roll through Indiana

Central and southern Indiana will see showers and storms rolling through the state into the evening. Each round of storms has the potential for heavy rain leading to potential flooding.

Heavy rain and flooding is likely tonight through Tuesday. NWS is predicting 2-4 inches.

Prepare for severe weather

NWS recommends being weather aware and having multiple ways to receive warnings. Have a safety plan in place so you can act when severe storms hit.

Secure loose objects in and around your yard and keep doors and windows closed. Encourage loved ones to prepare and check in on your neighbors.

How to tell the difference between a watch and a warning in Indiana

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Flooding, tornadoes possible in Indiana as multiple storms roll through