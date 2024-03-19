Multiple state departments help CYFD with follow-up work on backlogged cases

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For years, the agency in charge of child welfare in New Mexico, the Children, Youth & Families Department (CYFD), has struggled with staffing. Now, they’re leaning on other departments to help with the thousand-plus backlog of cases. The agency brought on dozens of temporary new members onto the team earlier this year.

“Over the last 13 months we have averaged anywhere from a low of 1,400 cases to a high of about 2,300, 2,400 cases,” said CYFD Cabinet Secretary Teresa Casados.

Helping to alleviate some of that burden, are about 30 members of several state departments such as Aging and Long-Term Services, the Regulation and Licensing Department, Health Department, and the Corrections Department. Secretary Casados says she asked secretaries of those agencies for some help earlier this year.

“They know their staff best and know what their qualifications are, and so giving them a briefing of what it was that we needed so that they could identify the appropriate staff that they felt would be able to assist in these investigations,” Casados explained.

The temporary workers have been assisting CYFD for a couple of weeks now, undergoing training to follow up on cases already started by CYFD staff. “They are really just gathering information,” Casados added. “They’re making phone calls to collaterals, they may be talking to the school, to parents, to grandparents, to other relatives, to neighbors to daycare providers just to gather information and ensure that the kids are safe.”

CYFD says this isn’t the first time. “We’ve called on them in the past, they’ve pulled together teams, we’ve done it for Medicaid, we did it for, a lot during COVID,” said Casados.

A case is overdue if it has been open longer than 45 days. Secretary Casados says the big backlog is in part due to staff turnover, spikes in reports, and families needing service longer than expected. Once follow-up information has been gathered on an overdue case, it’s up to CYFD workers to make a decision. “Our staff is making those decisions and closing cases as appropriate,” Casados said.

The extra assistance is expected to stop around the end of the month officials say. The agency continues to work on hiring more staff and finding more foster parents.

