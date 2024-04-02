Multiple south suburban businesses hit by gunfire; 1 arrested: police
Merichka's restaurant manager Ryan George said surveillance cameras at the business captured a shootout between two groups of people.
After a meeting with Oakland, the A's are reportedly set to meet with Sacramento about a temporary move to the city.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid is expected to play Tuesday night versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has been sideline for two months with a meniscus injury.
The Titans guaranteed $55 million to Sneed after trading for him.
Health premiums for employer-sponsored plans typically aren’t tax deductible, but in some cases, medical costs can lower your taxable income. Learn more about the IRS rules.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned.
The fediverse -- the name for the social network made of interconnected servers, like Mastodon and others -- got another boost of legitimacy Tuesday as the @Potus (President of the United States) account on Instagram Threads shared its first federated post. The account operated by Biden's team published a message regarding the president's support of reproductive freedom on Threads, Meta's up-and-coming Twitter/X competitor. In short, the term refers to interconnected servers running social networks which can all talk to each other.
Knight Specialty Insurance Co. loans former President Donald Trump $175 million to cover the bond required to prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from seizing his assets while he appeals the $454 million judgment in his financial fraud trial.
It's an 'absolutely beautiful' leather tote that can fit all your must-brings with room to spare, shoppers say.
England’s National Health Service (NHS) said on Tuesday that “tens of thousands of children and adults” with type 1 diabetes will receive an “artificial pancreas” to help manage their insulin levels.
Rubrik, a data cybersecurity company that raised more than a half-billion dollars while private, filed to go public after the bell on Monday. Following quickly on the heels of debuts from Reddit and Astera Labs, the choice by Rubrik to pursue a public offering now could indicate that the IPO market is warming for tech companies. As a private-market company, Rubrik last raised a lettered round in 2019 when it closed $261 million at a $3.6 billion post-money valuation, according to Crunchbase data.
The Barefoot Contessa is joined by more than 54,000 Amazon shoppers, who gave the gadget a flawless five-star rating.
'Where have these been all my life?' Nearly 5,000 5-star reviewers say these colorful knives are a cut above the rest.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.
U.S. police departments are increasingly relying on a controversial surveillance practice to demand large amounts of users' data from tech companies, with the aim of identifying criminal suspects. For example, authorities can demand that a tech company turn over information about every person who was in a particular place at a certain time based on their phone's location, or who searched for a specific keyword or query. Thanks to a recently disclosed court order, authorities have shown they are able to scoop up identifiable information on everyone who watched certain YouTube videos.
Nick Green, one of the company's co-founders, stopped by Found to chat about his company and the market's evolution since he first launched it. This argument is what helped Thrive Market become the first online grocery retailer that the USDA approved to accept food stamps. Thrive Market had to raise money from content creators and influencers until VCs picked up on the craze.
Food Network star Ree Drummond knows a thing or two about quality cookware — reviewers adore this sharp and stylish collection.
Buying a home can feel financially out of reach. Learn why house prices are so high and how today’s costs compare to historical housing prices.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
Dave the Diver is heading to PlayStation Plus on April 16. Also, Godzilla is somehow entering the game’s world in May.